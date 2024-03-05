HFB Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HFBA) Announces $0.41 Dividend

HFB Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HFBA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Friday, March 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.
HFB Financial Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HFBA remained flat at $28.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.65. HFB Financial has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $37.75.
About HFB Financial
