Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Insider Randall J. Fagundo Sells 250,546 Shares

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) insider Randall J. Fagundo sold 250,546 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $2,412,757.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,440 shares in the company, valued at $437,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hillman Solutions stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 958,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.34. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $347.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLMN has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLMN. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 590.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 50.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

