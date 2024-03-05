Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Insider Randall J. Fagundo Sells 85,207 Shares

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) insider Randall J. Fagundo sold 85,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $816,283.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hillman Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.60. 958,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.96 and a beta of 1.71. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.34.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $347.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.98 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLMN. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the second quarter worth $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 590.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 50.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

HLMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Hillman Solutions from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.29.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

