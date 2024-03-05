Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,000,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,614,000 after purchasing an additional 312,101 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,451 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,997,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,828 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,150,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,744,000 after purchasing an additional 885,308 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,571,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,747,000 after purchasing an additional 84,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $203.57. 357,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,978. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.86 and a fifty-two week high of $205.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.75 and its 200-day moving average is $169.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HLT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.69.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

