Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,910,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the January 31st total of 7,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 796,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Himax Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies Stock Down 8.0 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

HIMX stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,905. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $947.10 million, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 2.02. Himax Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $8.20.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $227.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.80 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

About Himax Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.