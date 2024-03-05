Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Announces Dividend of $0.25

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.13. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Hiscox Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of LON HSX traded up GBX 55 ($0.70) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,176 ($14.93). The company had a trading volume of 859,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,748. The company has a market capitalization of £4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,993.10, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,058.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,021.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 10.92. Hiscox has a 12-month low of GBX 926.04 ($11.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,201 ($15.24).

Get Hiscox alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,047 ($13.29) per share, for a total transaction of £14,909.28 ($18,922.81). Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.50) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.96) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hiscox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,224.50 ($15.54).

Read Our Latest Report on Hiscox

Hiscox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.