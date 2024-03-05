HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the January 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.0 days.
HLS Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of HLTRF stock remained flat at $3.19 during trading on Tuesday. HLS Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $7.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39.
HLS Therapeutics Company Profile
