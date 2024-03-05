Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Short Interest Up 10.3% in February

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,130,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the January 31st total of 5,560,000 shares. Approximately 12.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.79. The company had a trading volume of 20,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,271. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average of $22.75. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourWorld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 665.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

