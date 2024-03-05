Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Horace Mann Educators has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Horace Mann Educators has a payout ratio of 34.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

NYSE HMN traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $35.67. 18,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,527. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 0.27. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $402.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $99,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,390,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 53,388 shares of company stock worth $1,979,605 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 44,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,029,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

