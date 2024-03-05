Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Horace Mann Educators has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Horace Mann Educators has a payout ratio of 34.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HMN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,927. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $38.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 0.27.

Insider Activity

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $402.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 5.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,832 shares in the company, valued at $10,390,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 53,388 shares of company stock worth $1,979,605 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,756,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after purchasing an additional 186,368 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 143.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 210,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 123,594 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 99.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 119,153 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 13.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 769,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,755,000 after acquiring an additional 90,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 89,661 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on HMN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

