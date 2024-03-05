Horizen Trading Up 9.8% This Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 5th. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $174.56 million and approximately $18.68 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $11.84 or 0.00018545 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00062506 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00051333 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,740,256 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

