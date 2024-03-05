Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Horizon Technology Finance has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. Horizon Technology Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 92.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.2%.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $13.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRZN shares. B. Riley downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Technology Finance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRZN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 508.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

