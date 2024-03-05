Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Short Interest Up 16.4% in February

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the January 31st total of 37,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HST traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,026,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,507,186. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.31. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.79.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at $34,892,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $237,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,095.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at $34,892,330.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,861 shares of company stock valued at $750,071 in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 38,385 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

