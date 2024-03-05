Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Free Report) to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 865 ($10.98) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HWDN. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 870 ($11.04) to GBX 835 ($10.60) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 870 ($11.04) to GBX 835 ($10.60) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 818 ($10.38).

LON HWDN opened at GBX 853.40 ($10.83) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of £4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,403.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 793.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 740.57. Howden Joinery Group has a 52-week low of GBX 605 ($7.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 856.20 ($10.87).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,442.62%.

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

