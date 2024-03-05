HP (NYSE:HPQ) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HPQ. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.40.

Shares of HP stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.57. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04. HP has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 32.16%.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in HP by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in HP by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

