Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hudson Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HDSN opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.96. Hudson Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $15.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Hudson Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Parrillo sold 30,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 222,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,480.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 25.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 18,360 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 48.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 165,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

