Hunting (LON:HTG) Price Target Increased to GBX 450 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Hunting (LON:HTG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 400 ($5.08) to GBX 450 ($5.71) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 345 ($4.38) to GBX 365 ($4.63) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hunting has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 389.17 ($4.94).

Get Hunting alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HTG

Hunting Price Performance

Hunting Announces Dividend

Shares of Hunting stock opened at GBX 314 ($3.99) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 300.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 287.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £517.91 million, a PE ratio of 4,521.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. Hunting has a 12 month low of GBX 190 ($2.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 345.50 ($4.39). The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11,428.57%.

Hunting Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools and components for oil and gas and energy industries. The company operates through Hunting Titan, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific segments. The Hunting Titan segment manufactures and distributes integrated and conventional gun systems and hardware related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.