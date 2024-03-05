Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Short Interest Up 8.5% in February

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,810,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the January 31st total of 32,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,426,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,460,270. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average is $11.50.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,483,483.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.66.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huntington Bancshares

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.