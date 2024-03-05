Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Short Interest Update

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the January 31st total of 15,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Hurco Companies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HURC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,928. Hurco Companies has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.44.
Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.11 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 1.93%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hurco Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.
About Hurco Companies
Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.
