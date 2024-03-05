Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Short Interest Update

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the January 31st total of 15,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hurco Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HURC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,928. Hurco Companies has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.44.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.11 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 1.93%.

Institutional Trading of Hurco Companies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HURC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Hurco Companies by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 307,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after buying an additional 62,353 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Hurco Companies by 18.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 193,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 30,427 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hurco Companies by 27.2% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 74,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 15,902 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hurco Companies by 9.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hurco Companies by 8.3% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hurco Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

