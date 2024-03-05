HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $15.12

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.12, but opened at $14.50. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $13.94, with a volume of 32,211 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on HCM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.10 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on HUTCHMED from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

HUTCHMED Trading Down 8.1 %

Institutional Trading of HUTCHMED

The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 133.9% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 50,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 28,749 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in HUTCHMED by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 270.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 125.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,689 shares during the period. 14.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

