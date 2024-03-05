ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ICF International were worth $14,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ICF International by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in ICF International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in ICF International by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ICF International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,466,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ ICFI traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $154.27. 49,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,467. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.86 and its 200-day moving average is $133.87. ICF International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.19 and a 12-month high of $158.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $478.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.87%.

Insider Transactions at ICF International

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $343,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,290.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $343,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,290.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $372,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,938.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,400 shares of company stock worth $1,720,483 in the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barrington Research upped their price target on ICF International from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Sidoti lowered ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on ICF International from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ICF International

ICF International Profile

(Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.