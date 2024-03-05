Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04

Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, March 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th.
Iluka Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
Iluka Resources Company Profile
