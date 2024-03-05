IMAX’s (IMAX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered IMAX from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered IMAX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.57.

IMAX stock opened at $16.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.72. IMAX has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $21.82. The company has a market capitalization of $873.68 million, a PE ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $86.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.83 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 16.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,002,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,594,000 after acquiring an additional 431,231 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,971,000 after acquiring an additional 48,232 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,164,000 after acquiring an additional 385,912 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after acquiring an additional 36,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of IMAX by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,684,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,313,000 after buying an additional 107,989 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

