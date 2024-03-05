Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Immuneering Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMRX opened at $6.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of -0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.95. Immuneering has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $14.29.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Immuneering will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immuneering

Immuneering Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Immuneering by 296.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Immuneering by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Immuneering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Immuneering by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 currently in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

