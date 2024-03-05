Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.
Immuneering Stock Performance
NASDAQ IMRX opened at $6.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of -0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.95. Immuneering has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $14.29.
Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Immuneering will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immuneering
Immuneering Company Profile
Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 currently in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Immuneering
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
- What is a Dividend King?
- Cathie Wood Likes UiPath Stock Over NVDA, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.