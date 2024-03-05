Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Increases Dividend to GBX 24.30 Per Share

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 24.30 ($0.31) per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Inchcape’s previous dividend of $9.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Inchcape Stock Down 8.7 %
Inchcape stock traded down GBX 59 ($0.75) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 621.50 ($7.89). 929,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,633. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,244.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. Inchcape has a 52-week low of GBX 597.50 ($7.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,086.62 ($13.79). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 684.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 698.05.
About Inchcape
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Inchcape
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Cathie Wood Likes UiPath Stock Over NVDA, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.