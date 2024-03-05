Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Increases Dividend to GBX 24.30 Per Share

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 24.30 ($0.31) per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Inchcape’s previous dividend of $9.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Inchcape Stock Down 8.7 %

Inchcape stock traded down GBX 59 ($0.75) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 621.50 ($7.89). 929,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,633. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,244.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. Inchcape has a 52-week low of GBX 597.50 ($7.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,086.62 ($13.79). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 684.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 698.05.

About Inchcape

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

