Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Stake Increased by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,211,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,289 shares during the period. Informatica makes up 0.6% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Informatica worth $25,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Informatica by 3.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Informatica by 4.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Informatica by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Informatica by 2.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Informatica by 1.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Informatica news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $1,369,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 498,268 shares in the company, valued at $13,647,560.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Informatica news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $1,369,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 498,268 shares in the company, valued at $13,647,560.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Walia sold 85,996 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $2,935,903.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,647,149.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFA traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.45. The company had a trading volume of 716,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,543. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.80, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Informatica Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Informatica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Informatica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Informatica from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Informatica in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Informatica from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

