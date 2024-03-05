Insider Selling: AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Sells 989 Shares of Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) Director Olivia Nottebohm sold 989 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $239,090.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,500.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AppFolio Stock Down 3.8 %

AppFolio stock traded down $9.16 on Tuesday, hitting $229.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,492. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,620.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.79. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $113.58 and a one year high of $246.12.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.29. AppFolio had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $171.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.80 million. Analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in AppFolio by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AppFolio by 2,922.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

