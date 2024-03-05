Insider Selling: CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) CFO Sells 15,476 Shares of Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) CFO Paul H. Mcdonough sold 15,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $414,447.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 202,962 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,322.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,441. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.03. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $28.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.05 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 191.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 38.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 141,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 39,101 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $1,142,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

