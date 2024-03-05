Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Insider Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $435,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,102 shares in the company, valued at $20,057,199. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Keith Yandell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 1st, Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $367,115.00.

DoorDash Trading Down 1.1 %

DoorDash stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.90. 3,721,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,060,012. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.00. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.50 and a fifty-two week high of $134.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. Research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in DoorDash by 448.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 361.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 101.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on DASH shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of DoorDash from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.32.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

