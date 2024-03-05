Insider Selling: Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Director Sells 23,410 Shares of Stock

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,601.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.59. 435,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,284. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $52.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.31. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 100.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth about $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 425.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

