Insider Selling: Latin Resources Limited (ASX:LRS) Insider Sells 1,750,000 Shares of Stock

Latin Resources Limited (ASX:LRS – Get Free Report) insider David Vilensky sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.14), for a total value of A$371,000.00 ($240,909.09).
Latin Resources Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
About Latin Resources
