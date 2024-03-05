Insider Selling: Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS) Insider Sells 9,165 Shares of Stock

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Kelly sold 9,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 920 ($11.68), for a total value of £84,318 ($107,016.12).
Tracsis Stock Up 1.0 %
LON TRCS traded up GBX 9 ($0.11) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 929 ($11.79). 21,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,538. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 904.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 833.64. Tracsis plc has a twelve month low of GBX 690 ($8.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,030 ($13.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £280.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,187.50 and a beta of 0.74.
Tracsis Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Tracsis’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 0.17%. Tracsis’s dividend payout ratio is 909.09%.
Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware, data analytics/GIS services for the rail, traffic data, and transportation industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset optimisation and digital railway.
