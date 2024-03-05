Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Stock Position Raised by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,257 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 42,281 shares during the period. Installed Building Products accounts for approximately 0.5% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of Installed Building Products worth $20,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBP. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Installed Building Products

In related news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,972,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

IBP stock traded down $6.71 on Tuesday, hitting $234.39. 208,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,325. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.57 and a 1-year high of $247.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.46 and a 200-day moving average of $159.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 47.18%. The business had revenue of $720.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

