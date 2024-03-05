International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $193.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,772,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,300,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $196.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

