Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Kenfarb & CO.

Kenfarb & CO. cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,202 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for about 4.3% of Kenfarb & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 50.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 144.4% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,252 shares of company stock valued at $74,788,873. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.29.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU traded down $31.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $636.97. 830,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,617. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $634.50 and its 200 day moving average is $573.57. The stock has a market cap of $178.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $384.05 and a 1-year high of $671.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

