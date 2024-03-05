Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:OIA)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0291 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

OIA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.28. The stock had a trading volume of 9,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,660. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $6.09. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $6.87.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 53.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 19.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 711,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 113,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

