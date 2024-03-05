Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0403 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.62. The company had a trading volume of 9,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,547. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.07. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,338,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,605,000 after purchasing an additional 223,807 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,641,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 519,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 56,068 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 134,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,494 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

