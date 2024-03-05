Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Stock Holdings Increased by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 1,025.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,245 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF comprises 2.2% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $15,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

RYT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.53. 700,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,542. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $213.47 and a 52-week high of $286.56.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

