Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0496 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.87. The company had a trading volume of 16,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,935. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIM. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. 18.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

