Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIGGet Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 393,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the previous session’s volume of 190,077 shares.The stock last traded at $25.12 and had previously closed at $25.11.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1294 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRIG. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 42.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

