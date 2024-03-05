Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 393,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the previous session’s volume of 190,077 shares.The stock last traded at $25.12 and had previously closed at $25.11.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.00.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1294 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF
About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF
The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.