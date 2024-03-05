iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IVEG) Short Interest Update

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IVEG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IVEG opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.68. iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $21.33.

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF ( NASDAQ:IVEG Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 14.45% of iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (IVEG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global Food Innovation index. The fund tracks an index of companies poised to benefit from the advancement of agricultural technologies or innovations in food products and services.

