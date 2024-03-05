iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Kabouter Management LLC

Kabouter Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.4% of Kabouter Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kabouter Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 504,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,162,000 after purchasing an additional 49,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 71.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 933,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,439,000 after acquiring an additional 389,655 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.03. 32,512,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,654,207. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.91. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $42.00.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

