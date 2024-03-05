iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.81. 15,822,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,801,055. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $207.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.02.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

