iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Shares to Split on Thursday, March 7th

Shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report) are going to split on Thursday, March 7th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.

IHE opened at $204.73 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12-month low of $166.09 and a 12-month high of $208.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.69 million, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.71 and a 200-day moving average of $185.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IHE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 48.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the first quarter worth $340,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the first quarter worth $545,000.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

