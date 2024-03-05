J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 36.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 154,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 88,319 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $29,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,939,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,832,000 after buying an additional 16,249 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,913,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after buying an additional 11,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $3.48 on Tuesday, hitting $197.88. The company had a trading volume of 103,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,252. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.66 and a 52-week high of $219.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.36 and a 200 day moving average of $192.03. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $745,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,381. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total transaction of $825,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,918.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $745,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,381. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,432 shares of company stock worth $4,309,687. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on JBHT. UBS Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $205.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.37.

Read Our Latest Report on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.