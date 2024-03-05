Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Stock Price Up 4% After Analyst Upgrade

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4% during trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $141.00 to $161.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jabil traded as high as $154.99 and last traded at $154.56. 352,642 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,201,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.62.

JBL has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

In related news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,401,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,658 shares of company stock worth $7,011,771. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 87.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Amundi raised its holdings in Jabil by 419.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 5.46%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

