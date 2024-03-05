Jackson Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 42,281 iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000.

IYW traded down $3.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.87. The stock had a trading volume of 519,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,919. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $81.54 and a one year high of $135.80.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

