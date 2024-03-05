Jackson Wealth Management LLC Buys 18,171 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,171 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $8,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK traded down $4.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $280.98. 335,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,572. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $182.31 and a 52 week high of $287.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.56 and a 200-day moving average of $250.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

