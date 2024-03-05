Jackson Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:MOAT traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.52. The stock had a trading volume of 964,417 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.14.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

