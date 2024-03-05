Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $8.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $8,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

DGRO traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,751,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,627. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $56.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.19.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

